Some COVID-19 Patients Hit With Unexpected Complication: Blood Clots

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients have run into an unexpected complication: blood clots.

Blood clots are when blood thickens and becomes gel-like. A critical care surgeon told the Washington Post that doctors are finding clots in the lungs, hearts and kidneys in 20% to 40% of coronavirus patients. Patients found with clots ranged from those in stable condition to the critically ill.

Clots can be extremely dangerous. Notably, Broadway actor Nick Cordero had blood flow issues due to a clot in his leg while fighting the virus. Doctors put him on blood thinners, but the drugs caused other complications and his leg had to be amputated.

If a clot travels to the heart or brain, it can cause problems such as a heart attack or a stroke.

It's still unclear why the clotting happens in COVID-19 patients, but The Post reports that some physician groups are so highly concerned they're considering putting everyone with the virus on blood thinners.

