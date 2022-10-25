Diwali Celebrations Growing Across The U.S.

The Hindu festival celebrates the return of the deity Lord Ram after 14 years in exile.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden held a reception at the White House Monday to celebrate Diwali.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the Bidens in the East room to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

Hindus believe that the deity Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, where he returned after 14 years in exile.

To celebrate his return, people light earthen lamps.

