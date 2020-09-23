Disney Officials Urge California To Let Disneyland Reopen

Officials are pointing to other Disney parks' reopenings as proof it can be done.

The head of Disney theme parks is urging California officials to let Disneyland reopen.

California's governor said last week there would be news about reopening plans "very soon," but it has yet to come.

Park officials are pointing to other Disney parks' reopenings — such as Florida's Disney World in July — as proof it can be done safely.

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to reopen for a second time on Friday.