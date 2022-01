Starting Saturday, all foreign workers looking to cross U.S. land borders are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico just reopened for non-essential travel in November. Now vaccines will be required for any foreign visitors looking to cross those borders.