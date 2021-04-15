Derek Chauvin Won't Testify In Trial

The judge in the case reminded the jury that they shouldn't draw any conclusions from Chauvin's decision not to testify.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Derek Chauvin will not take the stand. The former officer is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

"You made a decision today whether you intend to testify or whether you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment privilege," said Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson.

"I will invoke my 5th Amendment privilege today," Chauvin responded.

The judge in the case reminded the jury that they shouldn't draw any conclusions from Chauvin's decision not to testify.

The defense is resting its case today, but prosecutors are calling a rebuttal witness after an expert for the defense suggested carbon monoxide from car exhaust could have played a role in Floyd's death.

The judge agreed to allowing the rebuttal witness to testify, but ruled against the prosecution bringing up new evidence on Floyd's carbon monoxide levels, which the state says were normal.