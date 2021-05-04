Derek Chauvin Requests New Trial

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday.

In a filing, his defense attorney Eric Nelson says the location and pretrial publicity, as well as "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution," made a fair trial impossible. He has asked the court for time to fully investigate.

Presiding Judge Peter Cahill has denied several requests for a new trial, and the Minnesota attorney general's office said "the State will vigorously oppose" the arguments.