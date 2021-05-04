WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Derek Chauvin Requests New Trial

By Johannah Grenaway
May 4, 2021
The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial on Tuesday. 

In a filing, his defense attorney Eric Nelson says the location and pretrial publicity, as well as "jury intimidation or potential fear of retribution," made a fair trial impossible. He has asked the court for time to fully investigate. 

Presiding Judge Peter Cahill has denied several requests for a new trial, and the Minnesota attorney general's office said "the State will vigorously oppose" the arguments.

