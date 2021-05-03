Demonstrators Demand Transparency In Brown Killing

Demonstrators say they are just getting started on their fight for transparency.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. will be held Monday. He's the Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina two weeks ago.

As he is laid to rest, demonstrators say they are just getting started on their fight for transparency. Body camera footage has yet to be released. Protesters filled the streets Sunday as they have for weeks.

"Release the tape — the real tape. Release the tape — the real tape," protesters chanted.

Brown was a father of seven and is remembered as someone who always telling stories and making jokes.