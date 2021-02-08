WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Democrats Aim to Add Child Care Money to COVID Relief

Democrats Aim to Add Child Care Money to COVID Relief
February 8, 2021
Many Americans with children would get at least $3,000 per child over the course of a year.
Top Democratic lawmakers are set to release more details on President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan Monday. 

It's expected to include new measures to give some families at least $3,000. Republicans have said the bill is too big. 

President Biden says he's open to negotiating some parts, but help is needed now. 

"If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation or compromise on a bill that's that's up to the crisis, that's an easy choice. I'm going to help the American people who are hurting now," Biden said.

A reminder of what the president's proposal includes: He wants $1,400 direct payments for most Americans, but he said he'd be willing to narrow who got those checks to cut out higher-income individuals. 

The deal would also include money for vaccination efforts and rental assistance and it would extend an eviction moratorium through September.

