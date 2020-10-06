Delta Strengthens To Hurricane

Forecasters think Delta will make landfall in the U.S. later this week somewhere between Louisiana and Florida.

Delta has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center warns there could be extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and heavy rainfall in surrounding areas.

Forecasters think it will make landfall later this week somewhere between Louisiana and Florida — a region still recovering from a number of hurricanes already this year.

The NHC said there is still a "large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts" but warned that there is significant risk of storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. It said area residents should have a hurricane plan in place.

Contains footage from CNN.