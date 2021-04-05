Delta Airlines Cancels Around 100 Flights

The cancellations came at the end of a record traveling weekend.

Delta Airlines reportedly canceled around 100 flights yesterday because of a number of issues.

One of the reasons was staffing.

The airline said employee vaccinations and pilots returning played a factor.

Delta also announced it would open middle seats for the first time in a year to accommodate the travel demand but promised it will block the middle seats for the rest of the month.