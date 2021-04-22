Daunte Wright's Funeral To Be Held Thursday

The 20-year-old was killed last week after being pulled over by police.

Today, people in Minneapolis will remember the life of another Black man killed by police when Daunte Wright is eulogized at his funeral.

Officer Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death.

In the video, she appears to mistake her gun for her Taser before shooting and killing Wright.

Wright’s family and loved ones gathered at a church yesterday to say their final goodbyes.

They were joined by community groups and civil rights activists for the visitation.