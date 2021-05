Investigators expect more charges could be added against the suspect.

Police in Dallas are still trying to find out how a four-year-old was murdered over the weekend.

Police say they arrested 18 year old Darriynn Brown Sunday and charged him with kidnapping and theft.

They say the child was taken from his crib while he was sleeping and later found dead on a street. Investigators expect more charges could be added against the suspect.