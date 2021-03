Bryan Riser is accused of hiring a man to kidnap and kill two people.

A Dallas police officer is now in custody on two counts of capital murder.

The man came forward back in 2019.

The Dallas Police Department didn't answer questions on why it took so long to arrest Riser.

He was patrolling the streets while under investigation for the killings.