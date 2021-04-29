Cruise Ships Could Sail In U.S. Waters By Mid-July

The pandemic has kept ships from sailing for over a year.

The cruise industry might get the green light to resume operations in U.S. waters in mid-July.

That timeline will be dependent on cruise companies compliance with the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, an agency spokeswoman told USA Today.

In the meantime, the CDC says cruise ships must conduct simulation voyages to test their health and safety protocols.

Cruise ships have been unable to sail in U.S. waters for more than a year following several outbreaks on board ships at the start of the pandemic.