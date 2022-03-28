Cruise Ship Reports Some Passengers And Crew Test Positive For COVID

In order to board a Princess cruise, guests have to show a negative COVID test and proof of vaccination.

A cruise ship returned to San Francisco from the Panama Canal on Sunday morning, with multiple positive COVID-19 cases that included both passengers and crew members.

The Ruby Princess Cruise was returning to the Port of San Francisco. The company says those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Princess Cruises did not release how many guests and crew tested positive, but did say those who tested positive were isolated and quarantined.



