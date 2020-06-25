Cruise Industry Extends No-Sail Order

The suspension will be in effect until at least Sept. 15

The U.S. cruise industry has voluntarily extended a no-sail order until Sept. 15 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Cruise ships have been under the order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since mid-March, but that suspension is scheduled to expire July 24.

Members of the Cruise Lines International Association say it's become "increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States."

The group represents some of the largest cruise lines in the world, including Carnival, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Princess cruises.

The industry group says it will continue to reevaluate the situation and will get input from the CDC on when it can resume operations safely.

