Inform, Don't Enforce: The Patchwork Of Policy Air Crews Want Changed

Air crew unions want a federal mandate on policies to protect crew and passengers on flights. The FAA suggests that's not under its jurisdiction.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As airlines try to survive an unprecedented crisis that's stripped 94% of their demand and sidelined thousands of workers, the industry's trying to assure passengers that when they fly again, it will be safe. But a patchwork of policies is leaving passengers with questions about safety and crews with few options to enforce them.