COVID Hospitalizations Skyrocket

The CDC says younger age groups are setting hospitalization records.

COVID hospitalizations continue to soar as the delta variant grips the country.

The 7-day average is now around 76,000. That's about a sixfold increase from early July.

And now health care workers are treating more younger people. For those 30-39 years old and under 18 the CDC says hospitalizations are up 30-percent over their January highs.

The pain some of those patients feel was captured in this photo at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Jacksonville, Florida. The man who took this picture told ABC news the woman felt so horrible, she had to lie on the floor.

Federal data shows less than 7-percent of Florida's ICU beds are available.