COVID Cases Spiking Among U.S. Children

More than 70,000 children and teens reported COVID infections last week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While vaccination rates rise, there's some new concern about who is getting the virus.

More than 70,000 children and teens reported COVID infections last week.

That's a jump of more than 30,000 from the week before, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More than 4.2 million children have tested positive for COVID in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

But here's what's important to keep in mind, it's still extremely rare for children to become very sick from COVID.

Available data shows less than 2% of children infected have to be hospitalized.