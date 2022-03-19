As COVID Cases Rise In Europe, How Worried Should Americans Be?

The W.H.O. is urging people to remain cautious, and Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the U.S. will see an increase in cases due to the BA.2 variant.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID cases are still down, well below previous peaks. The U.S. is averaging a little more than 29,0000 cases a day, and COVID deaths are expected to continue decreasing.

The CDC predicts about 20,000 people may die from the virus over the next 4 weeks, which is the lowest fatality forecast so far this year, and it comes as deaths from the virus have fallen for five straight weeks.

But cases are rising in other parts of the world, like the U.K., new infections were 48% higher last week compared with the one before. This is being fueled by the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, BA.2.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Ramon Lorenzo-Redondo joins Newsy to discuss what exactly do we know about this new variant, and what can we expect in the upcoming weeks.