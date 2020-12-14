COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Underway In The U.S.

The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are arriving at health care sites around the U.S.

After nine long months, some hope in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The first shipments of Pfizer's vaccine arriving at health care sites around the country — and the first doses could be given today.

This FedEx plane carrying those first doses, taking off from grand rapids Michigan yesterday. UPS and FedEx workers — now also on the front line — handling the logistical mission of delivering the vaccine.

145 sites are set to receive about 3 million doses of the vaccine today. Another nearly 500 sites will receive shipments between Tuesday and Wednesday.