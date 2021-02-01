COVID-19 Survivors Still Dealing With Lingering Symptoms

The common COVID-19 symptoms of loss of smell and taste have stuck around for months for some recovered patients.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Doctors are worried about a growing number of COVID-19 survivors who still don't have a sense of taste or smell.

It's a common symptom that for many goes away with the virus, but for others it has stuck around months later.

Researchers are still trying to figure out why it affects people differently.

A doctor with Washington University School of Medicine predicts there will be at least 1 million new cases of people with chronically diminished senses in the coming year.