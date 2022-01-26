Officials Say Newly Detected Omicron Subvariant Is Not Cause For Panic

By Newsy Staff
January 26, 2022
Scientists are monitoring the new subvariant identified as BA.2 and case numbers remain very low.

The World Health Organization says a subvariant of Omicron has been detected in multiple countries and requires a closer look.

The variant has been identified on four continents and has been detected in the United States, but doctors warn it should not be a cause for panic.

The Health and Security Agency in Britain says it's investigating the new subvariant  —identified as BA.2 — and says case numbers at this time are very low.

