COVID-19 Deaths At Nursing Homes Skyrocket As Pandemic Progresses

A running tally published Sunday by the Associated Press counted more than 3,600 deaths connected to coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The number of COVID-19 related deaths at nursing homes across the U.S. has reportedly skyrocketed in recent days as the coronavirus continues to spread.

A running tally from the Associated Press counted more than 3,600 deaths connected to coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes. That's up from 450 just 10 days ago.

And the AP says that number is likely much higher because many states don't count nursing home residents who died but were not tested for COVID-19.

Many nursing homes have started putting restrictions on visitors, group activities and employees to help stop the spread of the coronavirus among their residents.

Despite those restrictions, deaths at those facilities have surged, which experts blamed in part on staffing shortages, a lack of protective equipment and an insufficient number of COVID-19 tests.