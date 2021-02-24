COVAX Vaccine Shipment Arrives In Ghana

600,000 doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Accra, making it the first nation to receive them through the COVAX initiative.

600,000 doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Ghana today, making it the first nation in the world to receive them through the COVAX initiative.

The U.N.-backed program aims to ensure low- and middle-income countries have free and fair access to the vaccines.

Ghana has recorded more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus infection and over 500 deaths.

Government officials say Ghana will begin its phased vaccination campaign starting March 2.