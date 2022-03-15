Costco To End COVID-19 First Responder, Senior Shopping Hours

The special shopping hours will end April 18.

After more than two years of holding special hours for shoppers over age 60 and other high-risk groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco says it is ending the policy.

“As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders,” the company said in an online update on Monday, noting that shoppers who were not comfortable with the change could shop online at Costco.com.