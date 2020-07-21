House Dems. Argue Trump Admin. Can't Be Trusted To Distribute Vaccine

Leaders from major vaccine makers told a House committee that expedited production won't sacrifice safety, but lawmakers worry about distribution.

After good news on vaccine candidates in the U.K. and China on Monday, leaders from five major companies behind current vaccine research testified in front of lawmakers Tuesday. Peppered in with repeated questions about timelines and safety confidence, several lawmakers raised concerns about supply chain security, vaccine distribution and whether the pharmaceutical companies are out to make a profit.