Coronavirus Hospitalizations Nearly Double Over Past Month

According to the COVID Tracking Project, 126 counties report their average hospital is at 90 percent capacity.

As vaccine efforts ramp up in the U.S so does the strain on hospitals. We've been talking a lot about this, especially as we were heading into the holiday season and now.

New data from the Department of Health and Human Services paints a grim picture. It includes county-level numbers from hospitals.

In 126 counties, the average hospital is at at least 90 percent capacity. That's according to an analysis of the data by the COVID Tracking Project.

And a look at the latest numbers more than 102,000 people hospitalized from the virus now – a figure that's nearly doubled over the past month.