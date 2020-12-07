Coronavirus Concerns Heightened Amid Holidays

Americans are being urged not to travel for the holidays to curb the spread of COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We are just under three weeks away from Christmas Day.

While this is typically an exciting time, the holiday is causing concern amid the pandemic.

"We're quite concerned about where the disease is spreading as well as the Thanksgiving spread of disease and we're worried about people and the behaviors coming up at Christmas," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "We want to make sure that everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas especially when we have so much hope of a vaccine."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says his department is making sure hospitals have the supplies needed to handle an influx of patients.

But he says the most effective way to make sure hospitals are prepared to treat patients is to keep people out of the hospital.

Americans are being urged not to travel for the holidays.