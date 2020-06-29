Coronavirus Cases Surge In U.S., India

The U.S. has been reporting about 40,000 new cases a day, while India set a new record of daily coronavirus cases with 20,000 Monday.

As many countries begin to see their coronavirus cases taper off, the U.S. and India are breaking records with their reported cases.

With cases decreasing in only two U.S. states, several states decided to walk back their reopening efforts. The rate of people testing positive is on the rise, too ... now at about 7.6% in the latest count from the CDC.

In India, the hardest-hit state — which contains the cities of Mumbai and Delhi — has reopened, according to The Associated Press. While many other areas of India are adopting restrictions, the Maharashtra region is allowing malls, public transportation and restaurants to fully reopen.

Several other countries, including South Korea and Australia, are also having to weigh reopening with rising cases.

The number of cases worldwide hit the 10 million mark Sunday.