Congress Urged To Work Remotely During Omicron Wave

Attending Physician Brian Monahan says the average rate of infection there has soared from less than one percent to more than 13 percent.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Citing unprecedented COVID cases at the U.S. Capitol, the top doctor for Congress wants lawmakers and their staff to work remotely as much as possible.

Attending Physician Brian Monahan says the average rate of infection there has soared from less than one percent to more than 13 percent.

Limited sampling showed a majority of the cases were of the Omicron variant.

The Senate met Monday for 17 minutes, canceling an evening session due to a massive snowstorm.

Senate roll call votes for Tuesday were also canceled.

The House is scheduled to return next week.