Confusion Around Vaccine Distribution In Florida

Hundreds of people lined up for hours in Lee county Florida.

Those over 65 and health care workers are able to get vaccinated there.

But many are left waiting.

All three of the county's vaccination sites hit capacity.

"If you take a look at all of the appointments systems that are being used right now none of them are good." Said Desjarlais "they just aren't! They are not working well."

That was Lee county's manager.

He says the county is working on an online registration system, though it won't be ready until next week.

He says until then, expect more lines.