Company: Plant Closure Puts Meat Supply 'Perilously Close To The Edge'

Despite Smithfield Foods' dire warning, MIT Professor Yossi Sheffi says the Sioux Falls closure is "not a big deal for the supply chain."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Days after announcing dozens of workers at its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant tested positive for the coronavirus, Smithfield Foods announced the plant is closed, after the case count climbed above 200. It's not clear how long the doors will be closed, but for the thousands of workers who staff the plant, the closure was a matter of personal and public safety.