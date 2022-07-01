Companies Are Supporting Abortion Care, But Do Their Benefits Follow?

Businesses across multiple industries are making it clear where they stand, but many of them don't have other family planning benefits.

From Starbucks to Amazon and Goldman Sachs, a growing list of companies are pledging to help employees obtain abortions in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"These are corporations that are taking a look at one of their biggest investments, which is human capital, and deciding that they need to protect that investment," Marvin Owens, chief engagement officer at Impact Shares, said.

Some are offering to cover travel costs if workers need to go out of state. Others are expanding medical benefits to include abortion care. At least one company is providing bail money for any employee arrested during a peaceful protest.

It's the latest in a growing trend of corporate America responding to the social issues around it.

One estimate shows investment in environmental, social and governance — or ESG — grew 42% from 2018 to 2020, and it's expected to keep growing.

"We see the investment banking community reward companies that really prioritize ESG," John Boyd, principal of The Boyd Company, said.

But, commenting on the Supreme Court's decision could still come at a cost, opening these companies up to questions about their other family planning benefits. It begs questions, like: What, if any, assistance is available to employees who are trying to conceive?

And, there is now a renewed focus on whether these companies invest in paid leave and other policies that help working parents. Also in renewed focus is the role some of these corporations played in Roe being overturned.

One analysis shows at least 10 businesses offering help to access abortions gave money to the Republican Attorneys General Association. One of its members, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, was in charge of the Dobbs legal strategy.

Not to mention, there's already plenty of pushback among anti-abortion rights leaders in Washington, ready to go head-to-head with the businesses offering these benefits.