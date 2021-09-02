Combined Wars To Cost $5.8 Trillion By End Of 2022

The estimate comes from 'The Costs of War' Project."

A total of $5.8 trillion — that's how much the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria will have cost the U.S. by the end of 2022.

That estimate comes from 'The Costs of War' Project" at Brown University. It also includes all of our debt from the war. Both Afghanistan and Iraq were paid for through borrowing.

And Wednesday night the House Armed Services Committee passed the nearly $740 billion annual defense policy bill. That includes a $24-billion increase proposed by Republicans.

The bill includes oversight provisions related to the situation in Afghanistan including details on the equipment abandoned by Afghan troops, Intel on Al-Qaeda threats and efforts to rescue Americans and allies left behind.