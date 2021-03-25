WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Colorado Shooting Suspect's Attorney Requests Mental Health Assessment

By Gage Jackson
March 25, 2021
The judge ruled he will be held without bail as he faces 10 counts of first-degree murder for Monday's attack.
The 21-year-old man suspected of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket appeared in court for the first time today. 

His attorney requested a health assessment "to address his mental illness." 

The suspect only spoke once when the judge told him of the 10 first-degree murder charges he faces. 

Monday's attack was the second deadly mass shooting in the U.S. in a week.

Authorities are still investigating and have not publicly identified a motive.

