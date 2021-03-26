Colorado Shooting Suspect Bought Gun Legally, Passed Background Check

Suspect faces 10 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Boulder, CO supermarket shooting that left 10 people dead.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Officials in Boulder, Colorado are still looking for a motive in Monday's deadly mass shooting.

The suspect is charged with 10 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder and is likely to face more charges.

Boulder police say he used a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol. It was legally purchased at a nearby gun store.

The Boulder and Atlanta shootings have renewed calls for gun control.

President Biden wants Congress to approve an assault weapons ban and expanded background checks but many Republicans oppose new gun measures.