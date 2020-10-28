Colorado Gov. Raises Restrictions, Tells State 'Do Better'

"If we don’t do better, then more Coloradans will die unnecessarily," says Gov. Jared Polis in announcing new limits on gyms, restaurants.

As states across the country see case spikes in the coronavirus several are re-implementing restrictions and mitigation efforts.

Starting Wednesday, several counties in Colorado are moving to stricter levels after two weeks of growing cases. That means tightening limits on the amount of people allowed at gyms, restaurants and other businesses.

Denver is regressing to "safer at home level three," meaning restaurants, retail stores and offices will have their capacity cut in half.

Gov. Jared Polis warns the state will run out of hospital beds by the end of the year if changes aren't made.

"To be blunt, if we don’t do better in CO then more Coloradans will die unnecessarily," he said.