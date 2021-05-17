Colonial Pipeline Trying To Catch Up

Gas stations are still dealing with outages after a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline.

The U.S.'s gas supply chain on the East Coast is slowly returning to normal.

Colonial Pipeline is working to refuel hundreds of gas stations after a cyberattack closed down its network for six days. The disruption led to panic buying with many pumps drying up.

Some regions are still dealing with the outages. In Washington D.C., more than 80-percent of stations are empty, according to tracking firm GasBuddy. Drivers are paying more than $4 a gallon at some stations.

Companies are trying to make sure the supply recovers in time for Memorial Day weekend which usually kicks off the summer travel season.