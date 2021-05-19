Colonial Pipeline Confirms It Paid $4.4M Ransom To Hackers

The nation's largest fuel pipeline said it needed to do everything in its power to restart operations quickly and safely.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Colonial Pipeline confirmed Wednesday that it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer system May 7.

After the ransomware attack and a dayslong shutdown, the nation's largest fuel pipeline said it needed to do everything in its power to restart operations quickly and safely.

The FBI discourages making payments like this, but Colonial says it was the right thing to do because millions of Americans rely on it for fuel.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.