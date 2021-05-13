College Credit Card Debt Grows

A report by AIG Retirement Services shows 53 percent of college students use two or more credit cards.

More college students find themselves carrying credit card debt.

The report was based on a survey of more than 20,000 college students. Forty percent of college students reported credit card debt of at least $1,000. While 14% reported debt of more than $5,000.