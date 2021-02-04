WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Collapse: Inside America’s School Infrastructure Problem

SMS
Collapse: Inside America’s School Infrastructure Problem
By Tik Root
By Tik Root
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
U.S. school districts are struggling to fund infrastructure needs. Newsy follows one school in Michigan as it tries to rebuild after a roof collapse.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT