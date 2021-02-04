newsy
Collapse: Inside America’s School Infrastructure Problem
Collapse: Inside America's School Infrastructure Problem
By
Tik Root
By
Tik Root
February 4, 2021
February 4, 2021
U.S. school districts are struggling to fund infrastructure needs. Newsy follows one school in Michigan as it tries to rebuild after a roof collapse.
