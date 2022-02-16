Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festivals Drop All COVID-19 Requirements

Event organizers are withdrawing vaccine, testing and face mask requirements.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is dropping all of its COVID-19 protection requirements.

Those in attendance won't have to provide proof of vaccination, present a negative test or be forced to wear face masks at the event held over two weekends from April 15 to 24.

Organizers say the decision follows local guidelines after California lifted its indoor mask mandate and dropped vaccine requirements for large outdoor events.

The Coachella venue can hold 125,000 people each day.

Organizers for the Stagecoach Festival also announced there will be no COVID requirements for that event. It too will be held in California from April 29 to May 1.