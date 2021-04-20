Cities Across U.S. Brace For Chauvin Verdict

More than 3,000 National Guard troops along with police officers, deputies and other law enforcement flooded the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S. are preparing for a verdict.

In the Twin Cities, more than 3,000 National Guard troops along with police officers, deputies and other law enforcement flooded the city, standing guard in front of businesses, on street corners and in neighborhoods.

In California, businesses in Oakland boarded up downtown. A barrier is now in place around the front of the police station there.

And in Washington, D.C., the mayor says she's requested the National Guard and police are working 12-hour shifts ahead of potential unrest.

The White House is also getting ready for a verdict and the administration is deciding how to handle the announcement.

It's considering a presidential address and deploying specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department.