China Sanctions Britons In Response To Western Criticism

China announced sanctions on some British individuals and entities. Earlier this week, the U.K. joined the European Union in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. China denies accusations it's detained more than a million people there — mostly Muslim minorities. State media has also called for boycotts of companies like Nike and Burberry that have spoken out over the alleged abuses.