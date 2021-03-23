WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

China Sanctioned Over Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims

By Newsy Staff
March 23, 2021
The U.S., the U.K., Canada and the European Union sanctioned Chinese officials over China's treatment of Muslims.

China has reportedly detained as many as 2 million Uyghurs in what it calls re-education camps, where they are tortured and forced to renounce their faith.

China, which denies all accusations of abuse, retaliated by imposing travel bans on 10 EU officials and several entities. 

