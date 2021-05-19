China's Rover Sends Back Pictures Of Mars

China's spacecraft Zhurong joined the U.S. Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars in February.

We've got some fresh images of the surface of Mars – this time, thanks to China.

The spacecraft called Zhurong – named after a god of fire in Chinese mythology – sent back its first shots of the Red Planet after a successful landing over the weekend.

And, of course, it's got company – joining the U.S. Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars in February and is now searching for clues of past life.