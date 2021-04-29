China Puts Space Station Module Into Orbit

April 29, 2021
Beijing began working on the project in 1992.
China has sent the main module of its first permanent space station into orbit.
The launch of the so-called "Heavenly Harmony" begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of 2022.
In a message, President Xi Jinping congratulated launch center staff, saying the project was an important part of China's strategy to develop its technology and aerospace industries.
