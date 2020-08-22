China Approves Tests For COVID-Vaccine Developed Using Insect Cells

The city government of Chengdu said the vaccine will enter a clinical trial after positive results were shown.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

China has approved human trials for a coronavirus vaccine — developed using cells of insects to help grow potential disease-blocking proteins.

The city government of Chengdu said on China's social media service WeChat that the vaccine will enter a clinical trial for humans after positive results were shown in tests on monkeys.

The local government said the vaccine prevented COVID-19 infection — with no apparent side effects — for monkeys. It was developed by growing proteins in insect cells, a potential formula to help speed up large-scale production.

This is one at least eight vaccines being developed in China and one of many being pursued worldwide — as numerous countries search for a way to end the coronavirus pandemic.