WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Life Has Changed: Child Therapist Fears Effects Of COVID-19

SMS
Life Has Changed: Child Therapist Fears Effects Of COVID-19
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
April 7, 2020
April 7, 2020
A child play therapist is helping anxious clients communicate, express themselves and process their experiences.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT